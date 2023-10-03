Falling below-normal

High temperatures have been running above-normal for eighteen consecutive days in Rochester coming into Tuesday.

The last time a high temperature was below-normal was on Sept. 15 when the high only managed 64°. After a long stretch being above-normal, we’ll fall back below for a brief time later this week.

The summer in October will end after the 80s for highs on Tuesday. The cooldown will begin on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through. Temperatures will gradually decline heading into Thursday, but it’s not until Friday when a blast of chilly air plunges south out of Canada sending temperatures below the seasonal normal as highs only manage the 50s.

Temperatures rebound back to above-normal readings heading into next week.