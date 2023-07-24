Extreme Heat Safety Tips

Don’t forget to stay safe with the hottest week of the year ahead of us! Stay cool and hydrated, drink plenty of water or other drinks that are high in electrolytes. Even if you are out in the lake or pool, drink plenty of water. Be sure to limit your time outside, and if you have to be outside, take as many cool-down and water breaks as possible. Keep your pets inside as long as possible, and be careful while walking your pets, as the pavement, even grass, can heat up very quickly. And a final and very important reminder, NEVER leave a pet or person in a vehicle unattended for any length of time! Stay cool & safe everyone!