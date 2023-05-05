Evening storms more centered north of I90

Showers and storms are pushing through on this Friday evening. They’re pulsing. Activity will grow/fade and redevelop as the whole mass pushes northeast.

This activity is firing off due to a stationary boundary near the US 14 corridor. With little movement expected, most of the activity will be featured over SE Minnesota vs N Iowa this evening.

Localized heavy rain will be seen. Lightning will be frequent too. Overall the severe weather threat will be low with this activity.