Ending The Week Warm, Breezy, & Dry
What a week it has been! We slowly, but surly reached the 70s for the first time on Monday, with record warmth Wednesday well into the 80s. We are going to wrap up the week in the 80s Thursday & 70s/80s Friday, ahead of the big cool-down for the weekend. The warmth comes at a cost however, as the recent warm, breezy, & dry conditions has elevated the fire danger area-wide for Thursday, & likely Friday as well. Relief from the warmth & dry conditions will arrive this weekend with a cold front.