Encore of the Aurora Tonight?
We had a stunning show of the Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, throughout the Weather First Area! If you missed them last night, don’t worry, you can check out more pictures by clicking this link: https://www.kaaltv.com/news/top-news/photos-northern-lights/
We may even see an encore appearance of the Northern Lights tonight, as another weak, geomagnetic storm increases the KP Index to a 6 out of 9. The only issue for tonight, increasing clouds around & especially after 12 AM Saturday.