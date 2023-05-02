Elevated Fire Risk Today

The combination of several dry days, with very low humidity, & high wind has once again elevated the fire danger throughout the Weather First Area. Keep that in mind if you were thinking of doing any recreational burning and/or working in the field today.

Having said that, we are trending very sunny, dry, & breezy with highs back in the middle to upper 50s for our Tuesday. The warming trend will continue from here on out, with mid 60s Wednesday, and a few 70s possible for Thursday & Friday. The better chance for widespread 70s will return the second part of the weekend & early next week.

As far as rain chances go, we are still watching Thursday for an isolated, late-day shower/t-storm. The better opportunity for rain continues to hold off until Sunday, with scattered storms possible throughout the afternoon.