Each day gets a bit warmer

Spring is here. We’ll have three consecutive days of 60s. Each day will tack on a couple more degrees than the previous day. A few added clouds are in play both Saturday and Sunday but there’s also plenty of sunshine.

Sunday late afternoon into evening holds a light shower chance. Amounts won’t hold significant coverage or amounts.

Temperatures begin to surge on Tuesday. Tuesday-Saturday hold temps into the 70s. A few of the warmest days look to be Wednesday and Thursday when the upper end of the 70s to 80° will be attainable. Some of these days will have a breezy southwest wind, but that’s responsible for taking the temps so warm. Enjoy the step up as we flirt with ‘summer’.