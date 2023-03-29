Dynamic Storm To End The Week

We are tracking early-day snow showers for our Wednesday, which look to clear out around sunrise. Not much accumulations are expected. Clouds will continue to clear through the day, but a NW breeze will keep highs only in the lower 30s.

A very complex & dynamic storm system remains on track for the Upper Midwest for the end of the week, bringing a little of everything with it; from soaking rain, to thunderstorms (some strong), to accumulating snow!

Rain will move in throughout the day Thursday, lasting into Friday. Friday really will be the day to watch, as we are on the severe weather fringe, which will be dictated by a warm front moving north. Right now the better threat for severe weather Friday will be throughout central Iowa. However, the latest model trends show signs of strong storm potential mainly south of I-90 locally. All modes of severe weather will be possible, something we will be keeping an eye on for the 2-7 PM timeframe Friday. And if that’s not enough, cold air pools in behind this storm as it exits Friday night, meaning we will see the gradual transition from rain to all-snow Friday night – early Saturday.

There are a lot of moving parts with this storm system, plenty of uncertainties still, so be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & on line for the latest updates & forecasts!