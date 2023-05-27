Dry Spell Keeps Going!!

We’re STILL steering clear of rain chances locally. High pressure continues to remain potent to our east, and it will remain that way through the rest of Memorial Day Weekend.

Temperatures will get slowly warmer and warmer heading into the work week. Highs for Sunday are in the low to mid-80s with us in the upper-80s and potentially low-90s by the middle of the week.

It’s also by the middle of the week where rain could finally take place. Although, we are only looking at isolated thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday-Thursday. It’s not until Friday next week and heading into next weekend when a real chance for scattered storms becomes possible.

With the lack of humidity and some breezy winds locally, we will have an elevated risk for fire weather over the next couple days, and the slightly breezy winds could allow fires to spread quickly. If you plan to start any bonfires, make sure they are small and can be contained quickly should they get out of control.