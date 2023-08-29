Dry Spell Continues
We are looking very dry once again for the next 7 days, which is not the greatest news for the on-going & worsening drought throughout the Weather First Area. In fact, sunny days will dominate the forecast up until Saturday morning, with only a few isolated & light showers possible. Another round of rain moving in with a few rumbles of thunder later on Labor Day. At least it’s not snow, right? Those chances will come soon enough, with the average first dusting of snow just over two months away!