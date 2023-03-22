Dreary Early, A Little Sun This Afternoon

Just like Tuesday, a little sunshine is expected this afternoon, only for more clouds to return by the evening. Unlike Tuesday, our precipitation chance tonight will be a light mix of rain, snow, and perhaps sleet at times. Any snow accumulation will remain very light, an inch or less, by Thursday morning, however roads could become a little slick in a few spots.

After that, we clear up for Thursday afternoon, with an overall quiet weather pattern shaping up through the weekend. A little rain will be possible later in the day/evening Sunday, with another light rain/snow mix possible for Monday morning.

After a slight cool-down to the upper 30s Thursday, we will rebound our highs back to the middle 40s through the weekend.