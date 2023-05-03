Dodging Rain Drops Through The Weekend

The Weather First Team is tracking a few, very slim rain chances as we wrap up the week & move through the weekend. The first will arrive the second half of Thursday, as a weak wave of energy pushes through the area. Not much is expected for total rainfall, with around a tenth of an inch, maybe a little more for those that hear the few rumbles of thunder. Hit & miss rain showers remain in the forecast for Friday, with that activity clearing up by the mid-day hours. Overall the greatest chance for a more widespread rain event will be Sunday, as a warm front pushes a few storms through our area. The exact timing for these storms remains somewhat in question, however the latest trends continue to support the afternoon & later evening timeframe. Stay tuned for the updates to this forecast!