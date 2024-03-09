Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday as we ‘spring forward’

It’s that time of year again to adjust clocks before heading to bed as we ‘spring forward’.

Daylight Saving Time is set to begin early on Sunday so it’s important to set any clocks ahead one hour at 2:00 AM.

It’s also a good friendly reminder to check batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

After the time change, sunrise on Sunday will be at approximately 7:30 AM and sunset at 7:10 PM giving us around 11 hours and 40 minutes of daylight.

In fact, the next time sunset will be before 7:00 PM, won’t be until September 26.