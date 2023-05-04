Daily rain begins Friday

Scattered areas of rain become the norm for several days ahead. Late tonight and into Friday we’ll pop up a few showers and isolated t-storms. But with the heating of the day, we’ll see the activity grow in coverage. Saturday continues with the chances, but overall the middle of the day will be bookended. A nice opportunity for a few dry hours emerges. Rain is once again back at play Saturday night into Sunday.

While thunderstorms will be possible, the setups we’re looking at aren’t very favorable for severe weather threats. Rain will continue to come and go for Monday and Tuesday next week too. In the five day stretch, common rain totals will likely be 3/4″ to 1 3/4″.

Overall, we’re still looking at a mild scenario unfolding. Friday is one of the cooler ones overall, with highs in the upper 60s. 70s look possible Saturday and into next week. Temperatures will be greatly dependent on the particular weather conditions of each day and may fluctuate as such. Either way, we’re definitely in the warm setup vs cold.