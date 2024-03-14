Cooler Thursday with rain for some

The record-breaking temperatures over the last few days are long gone as the weather transitions to cooler more spring-like temperatures with some communities receiving some rain on Thursday.

Rain will be likely for areas near and south of I-90 and mainly across north and northeast Iowa. Dry air from a northeast wind will limit rain in southeast Minnesota especially near and north of I-90. Rain will end by late afternoon. Most areas will pick up 0.10″ to 0.50″ with higher amounts in Iowa with some localized amounts near 1.00″ possible.

Clouds will remain through the duration of the day keeping temperatures cool, but still above average in the 50s across southeast Minnesota and 40s likely in north Iowa where there is the higher likelihood of rain.