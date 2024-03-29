Cool weekend ahead with shower chance Easter Sunday
The weekend ahead will be pleasantly cool with temperatures near average for late March.
High temperatures for both Saturday and Easter Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 40s. There will be plenty of clouds around with some peeks of sunshine especially on Saturday.
Clouds do thicken up Saturday night through Sunday as moisture arrives ahead of a weak system that will move through the area.
Light rain will be possible especially for areas near and south of I-90 during Easter Sunday afternoon. Any locations that get rain can expect a very little amount.