Cool weekend ahead, warming next week with early rain chance

The weekend ahead will be a cool one as chilly air from Canada has made its way southward into the region.

The colder air will establish itself on Friday and combined with some instability, it may be enough to produce some scattered snow showers during the afternoon mainly near and north of I-90. There will be a lot of dry air to overcome, so most may evaporate before it reaches the ground. It’ll be a breezy and chilly day with high temperatures in the 40s for most with more sunshine expected in north Iowa where temperatures may sneak into the 50s.

Saturday will be another cool day under a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll start cold and frosty with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Afternoon highs will generally once again be in the 40s for most.

Sunshine returns on Sunday which will help boost temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s with some places, especially in north Iowa, flirting with 60°.

Temperatures will climb to near or in the 60s on Monday before cooling back down to near average or slightly below the rest of the week with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

A storm system will move into the region on Monday and Tuesday leading to the chance for rain with additional chances late next week.