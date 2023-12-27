Cool, quiet Wednesday with some cloud breaks

Temperatures will remain cool and above average with some breaks in the clouds on Wednesday.

The storm system that has gripped much of the central part of the country since Christmas Eve day is finally starting to nudge a little faster to the east through Missouri. However, expect another day or so of more wraparound clouds before sunshine returns by Friday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the mid-to-upper 30s under generally a mostly cloudy sky with some breaks possible during the afternoon.