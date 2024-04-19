Cool, breezy weekend ahead

Chilly air will be around through the first half of the weekend with temperatures returning closer to average by its end.

Saturday will start frosty with temperatures likely in the upper 20s to low 30s. Anyone who got a head start on planting, should take the proper action to protect any plants and flowers from the cold. Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 40s for highs by afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a bit of a breezy day with winds that may gust to near 25 mph at times.

Sunday the wind will switch to the west allowing for some warmer air to move in. High temperatures will be closer to average in the mid-to-upper 50s under a bright and sunny sky. The wind will also be a tad breezy with gusts near 25 mph at times.

Clouds move in on Monday ahead of the next storm system that will bring the chance of rain for Monday and Tuesday.