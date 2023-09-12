Comfortably Cool Trend Continues

The fall feel will continue over the next couple of days, with the cooler air being felt a little more & more each morning. Look for morning temps in the 40s today & again Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s both days as well. Wednesday’s morning low of 44° looks to be the coolest morning temperature in nearly three months, with the last low at or cooler than 45° coming back on June 16 (45°).

A little rain will be on & off today, as light showers are moving in from the northwest. Don’t expect much in your rain gauge, other than a tenth of an inch or two. After this rain chance, we are holding off on any more rain until Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms will push through the area, putting a damper now on our Friday night football games.

After Wednesday, high temperatures will return to the middle 70s Thursday & Friday, right where they should be this time of the year. A slight cool-down to the lower 70s behind Friday’s rain chance can be expected, starting Saturday.