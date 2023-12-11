Cold Tuesday, warmer days to follow

A cold front will pass through late Monday night into early Tuesday switching the wind to the northwest bringing in some colder air for Tuesday, but it will be short-lived as a mild warmup follows the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to be near average for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s under a mostly sunny sky.

Mild Pacific air returns for Wednesday leading to sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures increase even further beginning Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s, some places may even come close to breaking 50°. Highs will cool off a touch heading into the weekend with low-to-mid 40s expected.