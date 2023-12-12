Cold Tuesday, warm up to follow

A cold front passed through the ABC 6 Weather First area late Monday night switching the wind to the northwest allowing for some cold Canadian air to move in.

The chill will be around through Tuesday with high temperatures near average in the upper 20s to low 30s. A breezy at times northwest wind will lead to wind chills likely in the teens through the majority of the day.

The cold air starts to retreat back north into Wednesday as some mild Pacific air begins to nudge in. High temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Even warmer yet for Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

The mild stretch will continue through the weekend into next week with high temperatures generally in the 30s and 40s and night lows in the teens and 20s.

It’ll be a mostly quiet stretch with the exception of late Friday into Saturday as a system will track through the region which may generate some light rain.