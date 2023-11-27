Cold snap to be brief before warming trend begins

Temperatures to start the week will be more typical of mid-January than late November, but the cold snap will be brief as a warming trend will begin by midweek.

Cold, Arctic air will lead to well below average temperatures on Monday and Tuesday before more mild air nudges in on Wednesday with above-to-near average temperatures expected the rest of the week into the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 20s Monday and Tuesday and night lows in the single digits and teens before highs return to near 40° on Wednesday with cooler mid-to-upper 30s expected the rest of the week.