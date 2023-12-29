Cloudy start, sunny finish Friday

We will be cloudy both in the skies and at the surface around sunrise on Friday. Along with that, we will have some patchy fog. Clouds slowly clear as the day goes along. Closer to sunset on Friday is when we start to finally get sunny skies. Depending on when we clear up will determine how much we warm up. Highs will top out in the upper-30s and low-40s.

For the next week after today, we are bouncing anywhere between the upper-20s to mid-30s. We’re still above average, but more seasonable in our highs. Speaking of seasonable, we are on track to have some flurries overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Totals are not looking high here. After this snow passes, we are expected to start 2024 on the sunny side!!

Outside of those flurries, the rest of the forecast is looking dry. We’re starting 2024 the same way we ended 2023: warmer and drier than normal.