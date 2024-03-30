Cloudy days ahead, rain and flurries too

The rest of Saturday brings increasing cloud cover as the evening goes along; by Sunday morning, skies are overcast. Temperatures will drop from the low-50s Saturday afternoon to the mid-30s Sunday morning.

For Easter, there are expected to be some occasional rain showers. Some snow could mix in early as well, but we are looking at predominantly rain. The rainfall may put a damper on any Easter egg hunts, but Easter will not be a total rainout.

By Monday, we have our best chance for both rain and snow. Any snow that takes place would happen early and is more likely in southern Minnesota. Once again, we are looking at predominantly rain here, and it would be lighter totals.

After this system is out of our area, skies will clear back up for the second half of the work week. By next weekend, temperatures are much warmer with upper-50s and even low-60s. With April starting Monday, we could finally be leaving the snow behind for awhile.