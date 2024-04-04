Cloudy, cool and breezy Thursday

The storm system that brought a variety of weather including rain, snow and strong winds to the ABC 6 Weather First area this week, will continue to impact the area with clouds on Thursday.

The storm will push further east towards the northeast United States with wraparound moisture in place leading to the clouds although some breaks are possible for some here and there especially near and west of I-35.

Despite the clouds, temperatures will spike into the low-to-mid 40s for many with areas close to 50° near and west of I-35 due to expected more sunshine.

The wind won’t be as blustery as Wednesday, but gusts up to 25 mph is possible at times. The wind will begin to lighten later this evening into Friday.