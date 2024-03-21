Cloudy, chilly Thursday with snow late

Clouds and chilly temperatures definitely will make Thursday feel more like winter.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below average for late March with highs expected to be in the mid-to-upper 30s to near 40° under a cloudy sky.

The wind is expected to be light out of the east-to-southeast around 5-10 mph.

A clipper system will approach from the northwest which will lead to the chance of light snow later in the afternoon, however the bulk of any snow is expected to arrive late in the evening and last through the overnight into Friday morning.