Cloudy, chilly through the rest of the week

We’re in the middle of the winter blues with clouds and chilly temperatures that will be around through the rest of the week.

Some breaks in the clouds are still possible on Thursday afternoon, but with a mainly cloudy sky overhead, the clouds will keep temperatures chilly in the upper 20s to lower 30s, which is still above average for early January.

Clouds will once again be overhead on Friday, however with a light south wind, temperatures will get a bit of a boost with highs expected to climb into the low-to-mid 30s.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.