Cloudy, Breezy, & Mild Today

Today will be the warmest day since we reached the 80s back in the middle part of the month, as highs return well into the upper 60s, possibly the 70s even for many this afternoon. Even with the clouds, we are trending mild, thanks to the breeze coming out of the SW. A few sprinkles/very light rain showers will be possible with the clouds.

The better chance for rain will return Friday, along with a few rumbles of thunder now and then. Soggy weather will carry over into & through both days over the weekend, possibly mixing in a few snowflakes early Sunday & Monday mornings. Any snow we see will be extremely light, with rainfall totals in the half to nearly three-quarters of an inch range by Monday morning.

Temperatures will become chilly with the clouds & rain over the weekend, as they fall back to the upper 40s & lower 50s. The chill will help start out May on Monday, with temperatures gradually warming through next week.