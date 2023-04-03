Clouds Today, Moisture Returns Mid-Week

Clouds will stay put today, with a few peeks of sunshine now & then. Areas of drizzle will be possible throughout the day, with a few flurries early on with the cooler temperatures.

Another large-scale storm system will bring more moisture to the area Tuesday & Wednesday. Early showers are expected Tuesday, with another round of late-day t-storms for the afternoon, then again overnight as the cold front is sweeping through. A strong storm or two will remain possible, especially with the cold front, however, the better threat for severe weather will be to our SE, unfortunately in the same areas affected by the severe storms Friday.

The cold front will drop our highs from the upper 40s & lower 50s Tuesday & very early Wednesday morning, to near-freezing by Wednesday late-afternoon. This will allow for our rain to transition to light snow/flurries, with very little accumulations on Wednesday.

After that we settle down & warm back up by the end of the week, pushing 60 over the weekend.