The stubborn clouds will be slow to clear Monday with a partly cloudy sky by afternoon and chilly temperatures to start the week.

Little sunshine won’t help any appreciable warmup as temperatures will be slow to climb with most areas in the low-to-mid 30s.

The wind is expected to be fairly light, however will begin to increase late in the evening and overnight as a cold front passes switching the wind to the northwest bringing in even colder air for Tuesday.