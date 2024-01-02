Clouds, flurries and above average temperatures

The next several days will feature bouts of clouds, some flurries at times along with temperatures that will generally remain above average.

Clouds will build throughout the day on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low 30s across the area.

A cold front will slide through late Tuesday night leading to the chance of some scattered flurries which will carry over into Wednesday. Clouds will once again remain overhead with colder air building behind the front with highs temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s.

Sunshine returns to the sky on Thursday, but it’ll be a cold day with high temperatures again in the upper 20s.

Clouds build back in for Friday with some intervals of sunshine here and there throughout the weekend. Overall, it’s looking fairly quiet with high temperatures in the low 30s and night lows in the 20s.

Snow chances return to the area on Monday and Tuesday as a storm system is looking to sweep somewhere across the Midwest. There remains a high degree of uncertainty on the exact track which is crucial where any heavy snow may fall. Keep checking back for updates as the finer details get resolved as it gets closer.