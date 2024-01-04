Clouds, chilly temperatures and chances for snow

It’s that time of year when the clouds can be a little stubborn and they definitely have been over the last several days keeping temperatures chilly, but still above average for early January.

Clouds will stick around overhead through much of Thursday with some breaks possible later in the afternoon and evening. It’ll be a chilly day with high temperatures in the upper 20s.

Clouds with some bouts of sun are possible on Friday and through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 30s both Friday and Saturday. It’ll be cooler on Sunday after a cold front passes Saturday night with high temperatures in the upper 20s.

The aforementioned cold front will bring the chance for light snow on Saturday night mainly after 6:00 p.m.. Some minor accumulations of a coating to 0.5″ are possible.

A strong storm is set to impact much of the Midwest and eastern half of the country from Monday to Wednesday of next week. There is still some uncertainty in the overall track of the storm, but it does appear the heaviest snow will align itself southeast of the ABC 6 Weather First area. However, with the local area on the northern fringe, and the storm track still wobbling around, there remains uncertainty on how much snow we may see. Expect finer details to be ironed out in the coming days.