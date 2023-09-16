Clearer, Comfortable Start to the Week

After widespread showers on Friday and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, we will be drying up the rest of the weekend. Skies will clear up heading into Sunday. After temperatures drop into the upper-40s and low-50s overnight, we climb back into the low to mid-70s Sunday afternoon and then back into the mid to upper-70s Monday afternoon.

We do have some rain opportunities next week. In fact, all of Tuesday through Friday bring isolated rain opportunities. I’d say late next week is currently the best opportunity. I wouldn’t count on getting a ton of rainfall yet though.

We will also have some hints of poor air quality primarily by I-35 during Saturday evening. Some of this smoke is even at the surface; luckily, air quality does get better for Sunday and heading into the work week.

Temperatures during the majority of next week will hang around 80°F for most of the week, give or take a couple degrees from the mark. We’re entering the final week of Summer, and it’s right on time with us set to cool off again after this upcoming week.