Christmas is still trending soggy

The good news is the rainfall should be enough to help drought conditions. The bad news, we will still be in a drought AND the rain is coming at a time when people may not want it to rain.

There are still factors that will determine how much rainfall we will get, such as how much the colder air to the west will take over and how much the system will stall in our area. If everything holds as is, we are on track for about 1-3″ and snowfall accumulations would be under an inch. Keep in mind, there is still plenty of time before this system strikes, so things can still change. We will continue to keep you posted as we know more.

This will be the first time we have rainfall (with no snow) on Christmas Eve since 1982. It will be the first Christmas Day since 2019. We got 0.38″ and 0.03″ on each day respectively.