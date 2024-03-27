Chilly Wednesday followed by late week warm-up

The storm that gripped the area since Sunday is now finally gone, however colder air behind the system will linger through Wednesday before moderating temperatures are expected the rest of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s which is more typical for late February.

Temperatures will get a bit of a boost on Thursday with highs near 40° with warmer air kicking in for Friday as highs jump into the low 50s before cooling off into the 40s through the Easter holiday weekend.

A few light showers will be possible late Friday night and again on Easter Sunday.

A larger storm system will cross the region on Monday with precipitation more likely. The Weather First area will be on cold side of the storm, however temperatures at this point look to remain mild enough for rain, however if the storm tracks further south, we may see some wintry precipitation. Details to be ironed out as it gets closer.