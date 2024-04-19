Chilly start to the weekend, more seasonable and sunny Sunday

Cool, Canadian air is holding tight across the region to wrap up the week and start the weekend. A few snowflakes have been spotted in Minnesota Friday, but we’re not going to see anything adding up or affecting travel. Temperatures will drop below the freezing mark tonight and the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the southern half of Minnesota and parts of northeast Iowa.

There will still be plenty of sunshine Saturday, despite temperatures running about 10 degrees cooler than the norm for this time of year. Winds will be breezy at times Saturday before backing off Sunday. Speaking of, Sunday is going to be milder with a sunny sky and highs running in the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Clouds increase later in the day Monday and there will be some rain late in the day Monday with showers lingering into Tuesday as another wave of low pressure moves through. Temperatures are going to be more seasonable next week with highs wandering from the mid-50s to lower 60s.

A larger storm system looks to arrive late next week with another opportunity at some soaking rainfall.