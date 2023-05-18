Chilly Friday

There’s a lack of sunshine for Friday after seeing the first couple hours of the day open with it. It’s a scenario that should see an expanse of clouds take over as temperatures try to warm. That will in itself prevent temperatures from rising much more. We’ll be limited to the upper 50s to about 60°. A NW breeze will gust 25 mph to add a bit more chill to the air.

Wild fire smoke may still be an issue on Friday at the surface providing a light haze, especially early. A secondary cold front moving through should help finally clear the air at the surface. Air quality will likely be impacted in some form early.