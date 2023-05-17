Chilly Friday under the clouds

After a cold front on Thursday evening, temperatures will drop significantly for Friday. A cool northwest breeze will take over but the clouds will do us in with the mercury.

Initially on Friday, sunny skies will start the day. But that sunshine is self destructive as the airmass is quite cool. Warming will condense out a field of clouds that will obscure the sun. That will severely limit our upward temperature climb. Add in those wind gusts from the northwest around 25 mph and it’ll be chilly for May standards.

Highs make the upper 50s.