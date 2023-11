Colder air will make its way into the area as the week comes to a close dropping temperatures closer to average for mid November.

A cold front will slide through the area Thursday night with temperatures in the 20s to start Friday. Despite a sunny sky, a light northwest wind will keep temperatures near average with highs in the low 40s.

Mild air nudges back in for the weekend with highs near 50° or in the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky for Saturday and Sunday.