Chilly final day of winter on Monday

The chill that gripped the area over the weekend will continue through the start of the week as temperatures will look to remain below average.

The morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky heading into the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 30s for highs. A light wind will likely lead to wind chills in the teens to 20s throughout the day.

A system over the northern Great Lakes will drive a cold front through late Monday night as high pressure builds in from the west resulting in an increase in winds which will carry over into Tuesday.