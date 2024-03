Cold air following in the wake of a storm system that gripped the area for a few days will reside over the area on Wednesday with temperatures expected to be below average.

High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s under a mix of sun and clouds. The cold air along with some instability may generate some flurries.

The wind will also be elevated with gusts up to 25 mph at times leading to wind chills in the teens throughout the day.