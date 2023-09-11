Business As Usual: Comfy, Cooler, A Little Rain Possible

It’s another quiet week for weather in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. While we do have a couple small rain chances, those being the first half of Tuesday and late Friday night, most of us will stay dry and those who don’t will not get nearly enough rain to reverse our drought.

Tuesday’s highs are in the upper-60s and low-70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chances for isolated showers. If clouds clear earlier in the day, expect temperatures to jump up a couple more degrees. Wednesday offers similar temperatures, but mostly clear skies.

Temperatures continue to remain comfortable, and we are flirting with Fall conditions. Lows during the next few mornings will be in the mid to upper-40s. By Thursday, afternoons will feel more like Summer: topping out in the mid-70s and that continues through next weekend.