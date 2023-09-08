Thanks to the abundance of sunshine today, temperatures across the region are running in the mid-70s along with a light wind. Comfortably cool conditions are in store later tonight into Saturday morning before we get a brief return of summer warmth Saturday afternoon. Enjoy the mild, late summer weather!

While there’s a chance of rain late Saturday evening and a few showers are possible Sunday, I don’t expect any of us in southern Minnesota or northern Iowa are going to see much more than a trace of rain. The majority of us may not see rain at all. I know that’s not the news you wanted to hear, but I also don’t want expectations to get too high for some much-needed rainfall.

There will be some minor ups-and-downs next week with daily highs wandering from the mid-60s to the lower-70s. Overall, it’s about as seasonable for September as you can get and there aren’t any extreme highs or lows ahead at all next week.