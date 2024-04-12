Breezy, warm weekend with rain early next week

It doesn’t get much better for this time of year as a surge of warm air will lead to temperatures feeling more like late May than early April.

Friday will be a pleasant day overall, but much cooler than what is expected over the weekend. High pressure building in will lead to a quiet, sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The wind switches to the south on Saturday with gusts near 30 mph at times leading to a big warm-up with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s under a sunny sky.

It’ll be much of the same for Sunday, although the wind will be a bit lighter.

The warmth carries over into Monday with high temperatures again in the 70s.

Clouds build Monday night ahead of a strong storm system moving in with rain developing by Tuesday morning. A steady rain will be likely throughout the day on Tuesday with thunderstorms and heavier downpours possible along with gusty winds.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s with much cooler weather to follow the rest of the week as temperatures drop to near average in the 50s.