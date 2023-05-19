Breezy & Cooler Friday

The cold front is through, and we are going to feel the difference this afternoon, with highs only topping out in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The poor air quality will linger through the morning, but the NW breeze cooling us down will be improving our air quality, as it finally pushes the smoke particles out of the region.

We are settling into a quiet weather pattern as we go into & through the weekend, with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Highs are warming back into the lower & middle 70s Saturday & Sunday, with this trend warming up a little more through next week.

Highs are expected to reach the lower 80s by mid-week, with the rain chances going up a touch starting next Wednesday.