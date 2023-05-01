Breezy again, fire concerns

While not quite as strong as Monday, the breezy wind keeps up for another day. Fire concerns are elevated with the dry scenario on our hand and a growing season that’s still in its infancy. Gusts will reach towards 35 mph from the northwest.

Temps are still a bit chilly but moving upwards. Upper 50s are expected. The biggest step up occurs into Wednesday as temps return into the upper 60s. It’s here where we’ll hold for the better part of the next week. At times we’ll make low 70s too.

It’s not overly active this week, but Thursday evening into the overnight will hold the next shower/storm chance. Another is ahead for Sunday. The second part of the weekend will be a bit more interesting of a setup with regards to the storm. So we’ll watch it.