Blustery, cold Monday

The week will start off cold and blustery thanks to a cold front that passed through the area late Sunday night bringing in cold, Canadian air.

High temperatures will be near average for once this month as above average temperatures have been the theme for the majority of December. Despite the sunshine, temperatures won’t moderate much from the morning lows with highs in the low-to-mid 20s.

The front also brought some blustery winds which resulted in gusts of 40-50 mph late Sunday through the overnight into Monday.

As high pressure builds in, the wind will gradually taper off throughout the day with a much lighter wind expected later this afternoon into the evening.

The wind will add a chill to the air with feels-like temperatures in the single digits and teens throughout the day.