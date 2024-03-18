Big changes coming after Spring starts

Spring may officially start in less than 36 hours, but it won’t feel or look like it compared to the mild weather that dominated this Winter.

Tuesday will be the closest thing to an exception. Highs are in the upper-40s and low-50s. Although too much cloud cover could drop temperatures a few degrees with some breezy northwesterly winds. These winds will also reintroduce an elevated fire risk when combined with ongoing low humidity.

The rest of the week is cooler. Thursday is still our best chance for snow before next weekend. Totals are still a little all over the place, but accumulations are expected. Another system with rain and snow is expected to move through next week; this system has even more uncertainty due to both rain and snow being forecasted. An early glance suggests this could be one of our biggest systems of the 2024 so far, but we will have a better idea next weekend.