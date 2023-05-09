Best rain chance is early Thursday

I’m tracking early rain on Thursday. A cluster of showers and storms will try to push in overnight into Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder look possible, but the scope of coverage doesn’t appear to be all encompassing across southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa.

A few spots will pick up those downpours, which may rise up closer to an inch, but as you can see, it’s not for everyone.

Best opportunity to see rain will be from midnight to noon. Clearing is expected in the afternoon to allow temps to warm a bit.